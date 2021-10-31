TCS to Capgemini: Top Firms are Hiring Fresh Graduates

Several IT majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, etc are hiring fresher graduates this year. There has been a surge in hiring in the sector not only for engineering graduates but also those from BSc, BE, and BCA. Let’s take a look at the top IT firms hiring graduates this year.

>HCL

HCL Technologies will be recruiting fresher engineers who have completed BE and BTech. Candidates selected will have to go through a paid training programme to develop the necessary technical, practical, and personality development skills required to be successful in their jobs. Candidates who have completed BSC in IT or Computer Science or BVoc in CS, IT, Software Development or have studied BCA are also eligible to apply.

The traning programme will be held for a duration of six months and the fee is Rs 1.5 lakh plus applicable taxes. Candidates will be trained for the post of IT engineers. The applicants will be selected via an online aptitude test, followed by an interview.

>TCS

Like HCL, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) too is looking for suitable engineering graduates, who have completed BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, MSc degrees in the year 2020 or 2021. The last date to complete registration is November 15. Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a personality interview round, the dates of which will be announced in due course of time. Candidates must have secured a minimum aggregate mark of 60 per cent in their class 10, class 12, graduation, diploma and postgraduation (if applicable).

>Wipro

Wipro will be hiring BCA and BSc graduates under its Work Integrated Learning Program (WILP) 2022. Candidates must have completed graduation with at least 60 per cent or 6.0 GPA. Eligible streams in BSc are computer science, information technology, mathematics, statistics, electronics, and physics. Candidates must also have studied core mathematics as one of the core subjects in graduation.

Selected candidates will get a stipend starting from Rs 15000 up to Rs 23000 per month for the first four years of the programme following which they will be placed as Senior Project Engineer. Candidates will be selected via an online test, aptitude test, written communication test, and business discussion round. The last date to apply for the post is tomorrow, November 1 at the official website at wipro.com.

>Capgemini

Capgemini will be recruiting BE, BTech graduates, and MCA freshers of the 2021 batch as part of its pooled campus recruitment. ME and MTech students who have backgrounds in information science, information technology, and computer science are also eligible for the recruitment drive. The candidates must have a minimum aggregate mark of 50 per cent in diploma, graduation, and all the postgraduate examinations they might have appeared for. Candidates will be required to sign a ‘Service Level Agreement’ bond and be ready to relocate to any location demanded by the company.

There will be five stages in the assessment process including technical assessment pseudo-code, MCQ-based English communication test, game-based aptitude test, behavioural competency profiling, and technical and HR interview. Selected candidates will be given training which will last from 8-10 weeks, during which they will also earn a salary.

>Genpact

Genpact had also invited applications earlier for the posts of process associate (non-voice customer care). Candidates who completed graduation and are fluent in English were eligible to apply.

