TCS to Hire 40,000 Employees in Current Financial Year

India’s largest tech giant - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) - is set to hire 40,000 people in the financial year 2022-23, the company said while declaring its results on Thursday. Despite the coronavirus pandemic-led economic slump, the tech giant hired 40,165 employees in the IT domain in 2021.

TCS, said while declaring its results that the organization had recruited 35,209 employees on a net basis in the quarter ended March 31 this year, the highest ever net addition in a quarter.

Read | Not College Degree But Online Coding Helped This 23-Year-Old Get Job at Amazon, Says Traditional Campus Hiring Needs to Change

Advertisement

The company added one lakh freshers from campuses in FY22 against the stated target of 40,000. TCS further informed that it has set a similar target of 40,000 for FY23 as well.

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said, “We have significantly increased the company’s revenue in line with the current target for 2022." The number of employees at TCS stands at 5,92,125.

Currently, TCS is hiring under TCS Atlas Hiring category which is for MSc and MA graduates of the year 2020, 2021, and 2022. To be selected candidates will have to clear a test and an interview. The registrations are open at tcs.com and will be closing on April 20.

Meanwhile, TCS digital hiring drive under which the tech giant hires freshers from various streams including BE, BTech, ME, MTech, MCA, and MSc is concluding today.

Not just TCS, top tech giants including Infosys are planning to hire this year. Software major Infosys, during a press conference after declaring its Q4 earnings on Thursday, informed reporters that it had hired 85,000 freshes — both off-campus and on-campus — in the financial year ended March 31, 2022. It is expected to hire 50,000 freshers this year as well.

Advertisement

Leading IT companies including the likes of TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL, Cognizant, and Capgemini plan to hire thousands of new employees this year and the experts predict that the number can go up to 3 lakhs this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.