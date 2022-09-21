TDP Leaders Burn Bill Proposing Renaming NTR University of Health Sciences as YSRUHS

A protest broke out in the Andhra Pradesh assembly when the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Readdy who is also the son of former chief minister YSR proposed to rename the NTR University of Health Sciences as YSR University of Health Sciences.

The health university is currently named after the late TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, who was popular as NTR. A group of TDP leaders brunt the proposed bill claiming that Jagan is trying to erase the legacy of NTR by wiping out his contributions. Due to the ruckus, 13 TDP MLAs were suspended.

TDP leaders said that the university was built after a lot of struggle by NTR himself. It is the best university because of the infra put in by the ruling TDP and now Jagan wants to hijack that claim, the protesting minister said.

Advertisement

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu who is also the son-in-law of NTR opposed the bill whemently. The Opposition legislatures rushed to the Well and held placards and tore papers and threw them on the Speaker. They also raised slogans of ‘NTR Amar hai’ and ‘Johar NTR’.

Reacting to the allegations, Andhra CM said in the Assembly, “Naidu is questioning us as to why we are changing the name of NTR University of Health sciences. It may be recalled that when NTR gifted his daughter to Naidu, Naidu gave a return gift by backstabbing him. NTR was mentally tortured while he was undergoing treatment. Naidu is the reason behind NTR’s death and now he is raising ruckus over us changing the name."

The assembly has passed the bill despite the uproar. The Opposition party leaders raised slogans demanding the government to withdraw the decision Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences was formerly Andhra Pradesh University of Health Sciences and now it is proposed to be renamed again.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here