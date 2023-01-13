Tea Seller's Son Cracks CA Final Exam, Secures Rank 10, Know His Preparation Strategy

A native of Jaipur, Rajasthan, Vaibhav Maheshwari jas secured the 10th rank in Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA final result declared recently. He has secured 589 marks out of 800 in the November 2022 CA final exam.

Vaibhav’s father sells tea and kachori in a small restaurant in Mansarovar, Jaipur. Although not coming from a financially strong background, Vaibhav let it affect his studies. He used to study for 10 hours daily to succeed in the CA exam. He now wants his father to leave his job and take retirement.

His elder brother too is a Chartered Accountant. Along with his studies, Vaibhav Maheshwari also took full care of his fitness. He used to play football and cricket to stay physically fit. His elder brother, Varun, passed the CA exam two years back due to which, his family got a lot of support in improving their economic condition. Now he along with his brother, wants to fulfill their father’s dream.

Advertisement

During his CA exam preparation, Vaibhav said he when used to get tired while studying, he used to freshen up his mood by watching a web series on OTT. He used to give some time to social media as well. He also used to go for walks with family members in the neighborhood to lighten up his mood and after being refreshed by this, he used to feel more inclined towards studies.

The ICAI CA inter exams were held from November 2 to 17, whereas the CA final exam was conducted on November 1. A total of 11.09 per cent of students have cleared the final exams and 12.72 per cent have cleared the inter exam, as per a leading news daily. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified the CA exam. Harsh Choudhary has topped the CA final exams with 618 marks out of 800 while Diksha Goyal has topped the CA intermediate exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here