Teacher Dies in UP School in Mysterious Circumstances

A 64-year-old teacher of a prominent school on Vidhan Sabha Marg died after sustaining grievous injuries under mysterious circumstances in the school.

According to additional deputy commissioner of police, west zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, in a complaint lodged by Naveen Singh Gilbert of Kaiserbagh, his mother, Jaishree Gilbert, was to retire in 2023.

“She went to meet the principal on Tuesday to request for revoking her suspension which was based on wrong facts. Later, I got a call and was asked to reach the school immediately. When I reached there, I found her lying in a school van with blood oozing from her head and mouth," he said.

Naveen informed the police and then rushed his mother to a private hospital which referred him to another hospital where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival," Additional DCP Sinha said. The police are now waiting for the post-mortem report to go ahead with the investigations. The school staff refused to comment on the incident.

