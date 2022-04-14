Teacher in TN Accused of Propagating Christianity Among School Students

A crafts teacher has been accused of denigrating Hindu religion and aggressively propagating Christianity in a State-run school in Kanyakumari District and has been suspended. The allegation was made by a student of class-6 of the school at Kannatuvilai in the district and a a video-clip of her making the accusation in front of school authorities and police personnel went viral in the social media on Wednesday.

Following a preliminary inquriy, the teacher who taught tailoring to students has reportedly been placed under suspension. According to the child, the teacher, while telling a story, likened Hindu deities to Satan, glorified Jesus Christ and goaded the students to recite the Bible.

When the students replied that they were Hindus and would rather read the Bhagavad Gita, the teacher retorted that the Gita was bad and that the Bible is full of good ideals and hence should be read. The girl student said such propagation of Christianity happened during the class hours. After the lunch break, the students were also asked to kneel down and recite Christian prayers. When the child informed her parents about this, her parents took up the matter with school authorities. Kanyakumari district is considered communally sensitive.

