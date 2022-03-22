Teacher Training, Focus on Kids' Emotional Wellbeing as Delhi Govt Schools Plan to Bridge Learning Gaps in New Academic Year

The new academic session in Delhi Government Schools is starting from April 1 and it would be the first time that students will be attending the new session physically after a series of lockdowns because of Covid- 19 in the past two years.

The new session will begin with aim of filling the learning gaps of previous years. Students will first have to undergo re-training in subjects taught in the past two years. The focus in the new academic year will be on the emotional well-being of students and many courses including happiness courses will be implemented in schools.

To allow students to focus on their foundational learning, the government has decided to reduce the class-wise syllabus. The focus, said the directorate of education, will also be on building conceptual clarity before taking up subject-wise topics. Teachers will be specially trained to address the learning-related issues of children in the new session and implement the two-phase plan in schools. A weekly review will be conducted by the Director of Education to assess the implementation of the plan.

Director Education Himanshu Gupta conducted a meeting with all the DDEs and HoSs of Delhi government schools and directed them to exclusively focus on emotional well-being and foundational skills in the first quarter of session 2022-23 for students of classes 3-9. DoE has prepared a two-phase action plan to bridge the competency gap among the students.

The focus in schools would be on basic reading, writing, and numeracy skills under Mission Buniyaad, so that a strong foundation is laid for the students.

In the first phase 1 which will run till April 10, teachers will undergo refresher training of all teachers to be engaged in Mission Buniyaad at school level.

Schools will first conduct a baseline assessment of remaining/new students of Classes 3 to 9. A Mega PTM will be organized in the first week of April to apprise the parents about Mission Buniyaad and to ensure regular attendance of children

In second phase 2 — from April 11 till June 15 — mission Buniyad and Happiness classes will be held. Two hours every day will be distributed as 30 minutes for happiness, 45 minutes for Hindi reading and writing, and 45 min for basic Math.

Saturdays will be dedicated to assessment to track the progress. Catch up sessions will be held to connect students with the academic concepts of previous classes through worksheets

This year, DoE has decided to include Class 9 students especially in the Happiness Class and Mission Buniyaad classes as all their previous classes in the past two years were conducted online and they might need assistance to recover from the learning loss in the past two years.

