Teacher Turns Zomato Delivery Boy, Delivers Food on Cycle, Twitter's Crowdfund Buys Him Bike

31-year-old, Durga Meena, a Zomato delivery agent delivering food on a bicycle in Rajasthan. A school teacher by profession, Durga had to resort to delivering food due to the blows of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now working hard to make ends meet.

As India is currently experiencing one of the hottest April in its history, Durga was delivering food on a cycle to earn daily bread. Durga’s story touched many on Twitter, including the user who shared it.

The user who shared Durga’s image mentioned that he has been teaching for 12 years but after COVID, is working as a Zomato delivery agent earning roughly Rs 10,000 a month. “He knows everything about the internet and told me he wants to have his own laptop with good Wi-Fi so he can teach students online," writes the user.

Durga stated that he makes 10-12 deliveries in a day on his bicycle and manages to pay the loans he has taken from the bank to keep him afloat in the economy. He added that he wishes to purchase a bike which will make things far easier for him.

Fortunately, Twitter heard him loud and clear. The user started crowdfunding with an aim to raise Rs 75,000, and netizens did not hold back. Users started sending Durga money however much they could.

With small contributions from across the country, the user managed to reach, and even exceed his target of Rs 75,000. Another update was shared recently where the user stated that he will be booking a bike for Durga today.

Many users also suggested that Durga focus on other ventures, including teaching, and quit being a Zomato delivery agent.

