HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY 2022: The birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice-President of India and the second President of India, is celebrated annually as Teacher’s Day on September 5. The day is observed to recognise and honour the work of all educators. A philosopher, academician, eminent teacher, and bureaucrat, Dr Radhakrishnan is revered for his work in the field of education. He encouraged the youth to utilise the power of education and shape a better future.

A man of principles, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan enjoyed great respect from students with his unique approach towards learning. Today, on this Teacher’s Day, let us know some lesser-known facts about the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Once some students and friends of Dr Radhakrishnan sought the scholar’s permission to celebrate his birthday. While Dr Radhakrishnan refused an extravagant celebration, he instead advised them to mark the day as Teacher’s Day. And, since then his birthday is being celebrated by honoring teachers on September 5. After Independence in 1947, Dr Radhakrishnan represented the country at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) from 1946 to 1952. He has been nominated for the Nobel Prize a total of 27 times. These included multiple nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize and Nobel Prize for Literature. Dr Radhakrishnan is the first recipient of Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in 1954. Besides him, the award was also given to Indian statesman C Rajagopalachari and physicist CV Raman that year. The philosopher was knighted in the year 1931 and was awarded the title of ‘Sir’. However,, Dr Radhakrishnan refused to adopt the title and preferred his academic title of Doctor. He has authored a book named An Idealist View of Life. It contains the Hibbert Lecture that he gave at Manchester College in 1929. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as a professor in various prestigious Indian institutes including the University of Madras, Madras Presidency College, and the University of Calcutta.

