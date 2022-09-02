Teacher’s Day 2022: Form Primary School to Universities, A Guide to Becoming a Teacher In India

Teaching is regarded as one of the most noble professions in the world. By imparting their knowledge, experience and skills, teachers help students in build their careers which in turn builds the nation and society. To honour educators, India celebrates Teacher’s Day each year on September 5.

The occasion also marks the birth anniversary of former president of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was also a Bharat Ratna awardee and the first vice-president of India. Teacher’s Day 2022: Right from pre-primary or nursery school teacher to lecturers, professors, let’s take a look at the different ways in which you can take up teaching as a profession in the country:

Pre-primary Or Nursery School Teacher

These teachers play a very crucial role in helping a child take his/her first steps towards learning. They deal with children aged three-five years. To take up this role as your profession, you can apply for Nursery Teacher Training (NTT), which is a one-year diploma course, after the 12th standard itself. Another option is to go for the diploma in Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) after the 12th offered by IGNOU.

Primary School Teacher

A primary school teacher deals with students in the age group of 6-12 years. The courses which allows you to take this profession include a two-year diploma in elementary teacher training. Besides this, you can also go for a Bachelor of Elementary Education (BEIEd), which is a four-year integrated professional degree programme in elementary teacher education. Another option is a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DEIEd).

Secondary School Teacher

Secondary school teachers are also known as Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). They educate teenagers from classes 6th to 10th. This profession can be undertaken by pursuing a Bachelor’s in Education (BEd). You can enrol in this degree course after a bachelor’s or master’s in a teaching subject. Along with this, two years of professional experience would also be required.

Senior-Secondary School Teacher

These teachers are also known as Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). They teach a particular subject in which they have a Master’s degree to the students of classes 11th and 12th. A post-graduation degree in a specific discipline along with a BEd degree is required to become a PGT.

Notably, one can also appear for a Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) after completing the BEd degree. This will open pathways to becoming a teacher in a central government-regulated school. Similarly, the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) allows one to teach in a school under the state government.

Lecturers/Professors

In order to teach in a college or a university, you will have to appear for the UGC-NET examination. The exam determines one’s eligibility for the post of assistant professors or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

