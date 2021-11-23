Teachers Should Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19, Says Madras High Court

Teachers in Tamil Nadu should get first vaccinated, before going to schools to teach students, the Madras High Court observed on Monday. If the instructors want to go to school, they must get vaccinated first in the interest of students, so as to protect them from the dreaded disease, the court said.

“If some teachers do not want to get vaccinated for personal reasons, he/she can remain at home without going to school and putting the lives of students at risk," the first bench of Acting Chief Justice M N Bhandari said.

The bench was dismissing as withdrawn, a PIL petition from the Academic Resources Advancement Movement Trust, which opposed a state government order, stipulating that all the teachers should get vaccinated before attending schools. It was against the order of the Centre, which stated vaccination was only voluntary, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner stated that the State government made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for teachers, non-teaching staff, and students (eligible by age) for grant of entry into the institutions for physical classes. Circulars were also issued to the effect that permission should not be granted to those who have not taken the jab to step into the institutions. The Union government, however, has clearly stated That no citizen should be compelled to take the Covid-19 vaccination but only be encouraged to do so.

If those who have not taken the jab are not allowed into the institutions, the teachers may lose salary and students their attendance. The petitioner noted that other institutions and establishments are also compelling their employees to get vaccinated. He prayed the court to direct public authorities, institutions, and establishments to not make vaccination a precondition for permitting their staff and students to their places of work or study, claimed media reports.

