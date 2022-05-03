TeamLease Offers Apprenticeship-Embedded Degree to Low-Income Workers, Their Dependents

This International Workers Day, TeamLease EdTech has announced their partnership with Workers Union Support (WUS), to launch affordable higher educational programs, ‘Padhai Bhi -Kamai Bhi’ for workers from the low and medium income group and their dependents.

Through this partnership, TeamLease EdTech will be offering ‘Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programs’ which will enable students to get an undergraduate or master’s degree, while earning on the job and gathering industry experience. The programs are structured to also provide financial support to students, thus making higher education more accessible and affordable, while improving the overall employability of Indian youth, read the press release by the EDTech.

“Barely one in five Indians in the labor force is skilled. For more than 20 years, TeamLease has been connecting job seekers with employers. Worker Union Support (WUS) is backed by a team empowering ‘Low-medium income (LMI) workers’ for the last 40 years. This association between TeamLease Edtech and WUS will provide workers with the opportunity to upgrade their education and their skills", said Prasoon Sharma, founder & CEO of Worker Union Support.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Dr Rajiv Kumar, Ex-Chairman of Niti Ayog, said, “This initiative is significant, and partnerships like these will help take things forward. You already have 400+ employers and more than 45 universities on this network, including workers and trainers. All of them coming together will create great energy! I recently found out that almost 83 per cent of workers are unskilled and untrained, which is a huge number."

He added, “Workers who are entering the workforce now are getting trained but workers who already exist in the system are not getting upskilled. Hence this is a tremendous and vital initiative, and I really want to congratulate you on addressing this gap. I want to take this opportunity to mention that everyone needs to pay equal attention to apprenticeship and education; otherwise, it will be very difficult to match the industry’s demand with a skilled workforce."

Through these courses, students would have the option to choose from a total of 75 programs, both long-term and short-term. Students can benefit from courses that fall under soft skills, financial skills, leadership skills, marketing skills etc.

