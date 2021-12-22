Telangana Board Likely to Pass all After Protest Over TS Inter Results

In the wake of huge protests by the Intermediate first-year students on poor results and concern by their parents, the state government is likely to decide to pass them all. The students’ unions stormed the Intermediate Board demanding justice and staged protests at Nampally here. They gave a band call against the junior colleges for two days and staged protests. They shouted slogans against the government for failing 51 per cent of students and sought justice.

The protest took a political turn with the opposition parties of the Congress, BJP, CPI and others finding fault with the government. Only 49 per cent of students passed in the results announced by the board a few days ago. This led to chaos and confusion among the students and their parents Also the opposition parties are trying to blame the state government for poor results in Intermediate.

Keeping this in view the state government is reportedly taking a call to add 30 per cent of marks to the students. With this, all the students will pass the Intermediate with minimum pass marks. The poor results in which 51 per cent of students failed to pass the intermediate exams led to another problem for the government.

This came after students’ unions gave a call for two days of inter colleges’ bandh from December 20 and the opposition parties crying foul.

Notably, the TSBIE like all other boards had promoted students to class 12 or TS Inter second year, however, the students were made to take exams again considering this batch also was promoted from class 10 to 11 last year without exams and in 2021 too board exams were not held.

According to informed sources the government plans to take a call very soon to add marks to pass all the students. In all of 4,09,991 students who took the exams only 1,99,756 students cleared with only 49 per cent of passing. In vocational courses out of 49,331 attended only 24,226 students cleared the exams. In both regular and vocational courses, only 49 per cent of students passed.

Of 4,59,242 students who appeared in total, only 2,24,012 passed which pegs at 49 per cent. There are complaints that top-ranking students also failed to clear the exams leading to some irregularities in the valuation of papers.

This is despite a change in syllabus in the corona pandemic period that forced online classes. Though a majority of the students have failed to clear the examinations, which is leading to chaos.

