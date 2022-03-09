Telangana Budget: Over 80,000 New Jobs Soon, 11,000 Contract Workers to be Regularized

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is planning to fill 80039 jobs in the state government. This is in addition to regularising services of 11,103 contract workers, taking total recruitment to 91,142. This came as an announcement during the state budget. The state government will be incurring a cost of Rs 73000 crores per annum for these jobs, Rao said.

The state has also decided to relax the upper age limit for direct recruitment by as much as 10 years to enable more people to be able to access government jobs. The upper age limit will be 44 years for OC, 49 years for SC, ST, and BC candidates, 54 years for PwD, and 47 for ex-servicemen applicants.

Of the total jobs, as many as 503 will be from group 1 level, and from 582 will be at group 2 level, for group 3 as many as 1373 jobs have been notified. Most of the jobs will be from group 4 level with as many as 9168 posts. Detailed notification for the same will be released soon.

CM KCR has announced that the the process of filling the vacancies created in 33 districts is being carried out zone-wise. Speaking at the House on Wednesday during the Telangana Assembly budget meetings, the CM added that the government has decided to issue notifications and provide appropriate time so that the recruitment exams can be conducted.

Further, according to the CM, 2020 teaching and 2774 non-teaching posts will be filled in across universities in Telangana at various departments. As per reports, the number of appointments made by the KCR government in the state during the last seven years is about 1.3 lakh.

