Telangana CM Launches 8 Govt Medical College, Adds 1150 MBBS Seats

Giving a major push to the medical and health care sector in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has virtually launched the commencement of educational classes in the newly established eight government medical colleges in the state from Pragathi Bhavan (the Chief Minister’s office cum residence) in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

With this, classes for as many as 1150 first-year MBBS students for the academic year 2022-23 were commenced at the government medical colleges in Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Ramaugundam, Wanaparthy, Jagtial and Mancherial on Tuesday. With the addition of new colleges, the number of government medical colleges in the state reached to 17.

Speaking on the occasion, K Chandrasekhar Rao said that it is a memorable day for the people of the state and it became a new chapter in the history of Telangana written with golden letters. The CM conveyed his best wishes to medical students, officials concerned, district collectors, and management of the newly established medical colleges.

“Earlier we struggled a lot on the front of drinking water, irrigated water, medical and engineering seats. After the formation of Telangana, we are leading our lives wonderfully with self-respect. We have been moving forward by taking up a number of programmes which will guide the nation. In this scenario, launching eight government medical colleges became a pride moment for us."

“No one in the state has dreamt of medical colleges in far remote places such as Mahabubabad and Wanaparthy. This became reality after achieving statehood for Telangana and the people who fought for the statehood took the rein of power. One of the main reasons is the eminent fighter Harish Rao become a minister for health, medical and family welfare department and I am appreciating his efforts in establishing new government medical colleges in the eight-half-year-old state", the chief minister said.

Stressing the need of strengthening the medical and healthcare sector, “We are committed to establishing a medical college in each and every district. In addition to the newly established colleges, the number of medical colleges increased to 17 in the state. Earlier there are 850 seats in medical colleges. Now the number has increased to 2,790. We are also able to increase the number of PG seats and super specialty seats," he said.

“Due to the lack of medical and healthcare facilities, millions of people lost their valuable lives across the world during Corona pandemic time. Even in the US, Americans in large numbers died of inadequate medical facilities. Wherever the medical and healthcare sector was strengthened there less number of casualties take place. The Covid pandemic like viruses should be averted. We are in the process of building a medical and health care shield to the state with medical students", he said.

