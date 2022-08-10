Telangana Education Minister Issues Guidelines for Schools, Colleges to Commemorate Independence Day

The Telangana education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy has ordered to organize a two-week celebration of the upcoming Independence day in the State. For the occasion, special, car programme will be organised from August 8 to 22 in government and private educational institutions.

The minister made the announcement through a video conference, where she said that the celebrations should continue to commemorate the freedom fighters. An atmosphere of festivities should be established in all the educational institutions for 15 days, said the minister.

Among several programmes, different competitions such as elocution, and essay competitions will be held in different schools and colleges. The minister also urged the authorities to organise cultural activities to make students aware of India’s freedom struggles, sacrifices, national leaders, and martyrs.

Meanwhile, Vana Mahotsava, a plantation drive will also be organized in the state. As part of his at least 75 saplings will be planted in every educational institution.

Recently, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inaugurated the ‘Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsava Dwi Sapthaham’, the two-week long Independence Day celebrations.

To formally kick off the two-week celebrations, the Chief Minister hoisted the national flag at the Hyderabad International Convention Center (HICC).

The administration has chosen to distribute 1.2 crore flags as part of the festivities so that the national flag can be flown in every home in the state. On August 22, the celebrations’ closing ceremony will take place at Hyderabad’s LB Stadium.

The Chief Minister stated during his speech that India’s quest for independence required several sacrifices. He termed to Mahatma Gandhi, as the architect of India’s independence and the peace messenger who introduced the concept of nonviolence to the globe, as a worldwide figure and a source of inspiration for many people. He pointed out that Barack Obama had also said that Gandhiji served as an inspiration for him in becoming the President of the United States.

