British Council and the State of Telangana today announced a residential short-term certificate course in the UK for 15 meritorious students from the state, under the Scholarships for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme by GREAT for Government of Telangana. The initiative has been designed to provide exposure and skills to talented young students who have limited means to access or experience international education and inspire them towards world-class innovation and research.

As a part of this initiative, 15 undergraduate-level students along with two faculty members from Telangana will be hosted by the University of Glasgow in March and April 2023 for a two-week short-term certified course on ‘How to be More Rational: Critical Thinking, Logic, and Reasoning’. The short course will help in developing academic and research skills of the students and will allow them to gain inter-disciplinary knowledge through new pedagogical methods. The activity will also enable students to impact their own local community, institutions and future workplaces through their learning.

As part of the arrangement, the opportunity was extended to students pursuing their graduation from higher education institutions in Telangana and were selected based on their merit. The program will be funded by the GREAT campaign by the British Council and will cover the course fees, accommodation and other expenses for the students while in UK. The Government is funding the travel and visa costs for all students and faculty.

In a reciprocal arrangement, the Telangana government will reserve 5 masters scholarships for study in UK universities as part of their Chief Minister’s Overseas Scholarship Scheme in the state.

Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Collegiate, Technical & Intermediate Education said, “Our objective is to make the State of Telangana the centre of cutting-edge knowledge by forging international collaboration, and we are particularly pleased that the Govt of Telangana is deepening its ties with UK, to achieve our goals. We are excited about this new programme which complements our existing initiatives for merit-based student scholarships and are looking forward to the impact it will have on the talented individuals we have handpicked from across the State. We expect that such engagements and the ongoing work of the British Council will lead to innovation and better educational output, which will have a significant influence on student employability in Telangana."

Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, British Council, said, “Our aim is to provide a platform to students where they gain global exposure and a networking opportunity while enhancing their skills and knowledge in a globally renowned university. In addition, we are pleased to note that all the 15 students receiving this merit-based scholarship are young women. We wish them great success in the future."

