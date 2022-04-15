Telangana Govt Announces Notification for 3334 new Job Vacancies

The Telangana State Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced to hire for 3334 posts in the fire service, excise, prohibition, and forestry departments in Telangana state government.

In this regard, the Principal Secretary (Finance) Department K. Ramakrishna Rao on Wednesday, issued separate Government Orders (GO). As per the GO order, of the total post announced, 1668 posts are in forest department, 861 new jobs are in the fire department, 14 vacancies in the finance department and 14 jobs in department of natural disaster prevention were announced along with others.

The jobs announced by the notification are in addition to the 80,039 jobs announced by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the legislative assembly in March. Soon after the State CM’s announcement, 30,453 jobs have already been sanctioned in the first tranche.

All jobs in forest department:

Forest Beat Officers – 1,393

Forest Section Officers – 92

Technical Assistants – 32

Junior Attendants – 9

Assistant Conservator of Forest – 18

Forest Range Officers – 14

Junior – Junior –3)

(Head Office) –2,

Assistant Professor (FCRI) –21,

Associate Professor (FCRI) –4,

PET (FCRI) –2,

Professor– 2,

Assistant Caretaker - 1,

Caretaker - 1,

Assistant Manager - 1,

Lieutenant - 1,

Assistant Equipment Manager - 1

All jobs in the fire department:

Station Officers – 26,

Firemen – 610,

Driver – Operator – 225

Breweries Corporation 40

Accounts Officer-5,

Assistants-Accounts Officer-Grade-2,

Assistant Manager-9,

Assistant Stores Officer-Grade-2,

Data Processing Assistant-8,

Data Processing Officer-3.

All jobs in Prohibition and Excise department:

Prohibition Excise Constables– 614,

Junior Assistants (Local) –8,

Junior Assistants (State) –114,

Assistant Chemical Examiner – 15.

Department of Natural Disaster Prevention: Junior Assistants (Head Office) –14

In March, chief minister KCR had announced that the State government will fill around 91,142 government jobs. The CM had declared the regularization of 11,103 contract employee jobs in the state, bringing the announcement to a total of 91,142 jobs in the state.

Following this the Telangana State Backward classes Commission has launched free training classes for government job aspirants. As per the reports, several unemployed who cannot pay fees for coaching centers are worried about not being able to get training.

