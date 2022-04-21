Telangana Govt Offers Coaching for Govt Recruitment Exams via six Universities

Weeks after the Telangana state government announced that it will start the recruitment process to fill up vacancies at several posts, the state government has assigned six major universities the task of training candidates for the recruitment test. The state Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday launched competitive examination coaching classes to prepare candidates appearing for the universities recruitment exams.

As per the government’s earlier orders, the recruitment process will begin for various departments, in the six universities – Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Telangana University, and Satavahana University.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that the initiative by the universities is aimed at extending support to students preparing for these exams with books, reference material, and amenities. As part of the initiative, students especially from weaker economic sections will be trained to appear for the recruitment exams. As per the reports, the classes will be conducted by professors of universities and experts in related fields.

During the virtual launch of the coaching initiative, Prof. R Limbadri said that along with classes, the programme will also provide all necessary assistance to the candidates by providing proper infrastructure, books, and reference materials. Mock interviews and sample question papers of national-level interviews will also be given out to students.

Recently Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the State government will fill around 91,142 government jobs. After the announcement, the Telangana State Backward classes Commission launched free training classes for government job aspirants.

The commission has also decided to give study material to people enrolled in such groups through another social media platform called Telegram. The commission has announced that job seekers can register on the app with their names and phone number in this app.

