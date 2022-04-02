Telangana Govt to Offer Free Coaching for Job seekers, After CM Promises 91,142 Jobs

Days after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the State government will fill around 91,142 government jobs, which will be notified soon. Telangana State Backward classes Commission has launched free training classes for government job aspirants.

As per the reports, several unemployed who cannot pay fees for coaching centers are worried about not being able to get training. Many have been demanding the state government to run free coaching centers, especially for weaker economic sections.

While some MLAs and other public representatives are spending their own money and starting free coaching classes in some areas of the state, the Telangana State Backward classes Commission has taken this a notch higher. The commission has non just started in-person free coaching classes, but it has also started online and social media groups to commence these classes. The commission has announced to commence classes for one lakh people belonging to “backward classes".

It has announced that it will train 50,000 people offline and another 50,000 online for free. The BC Welfare Department has also taken steps to train 50,000 people through social media such as Instagram, YouTube, Telegram, and Facebook. The commission has also formed social media groups, called BC Study Circle Group on Instagram for this purpose. In the last 15 days over 3,000 people have subscribed to the BC Study Circle Group.

The commission has also decided to give study material to people enrolled in such groups through another social media platform called Telegram. The commission has announced that job seekers can register on the app with their name and phone number in this app. The commission is also planning to launch an app for the same.

