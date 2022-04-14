Telangana Minorities Residential School Admissions Deadline Extended to April 20, Exam from May 9

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), Hyderabad has extended the last date to apply for admissions this year into the state minorities residential schools. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TMREIS — tmreis.telangana.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is now April 20.

The application deadline has been extended for admissions of students into class 5. In addition, the deadline has also been extended for backlog vacancies of Minority Category in class 6, class 7, and class 8 for the academic year 2022-2023. The registration process had commenced on March 11.

TREMIS Admissions 2022: Exam Date

The exam for class 5 will be held on May 9 and for classes 6, 7 and 8, it will be on May 10. The exam results will be released on May 23 and admission process to be held between May 26 to June 6.

TREMIS Admissions 2022: Eligibility Criteria

There are a total of 204 TMR institutions with 107 for boys and 97 for girls. To be eligible for admissions, for those belonging from rural areas, the family income must be below Rs 1.5 lakh and for those students hailing from urban, it must be below Rs 2 lakh.

TREMIS Admissions 2022: How to apply

Step -1 Visit the official website of TMREIS Hyderabad and open the notifications section

Step – 2 Now look for ‘Application form for Telangana Minorities Residential School – 2022’ and click on the ‘Apply Online’ button below it

Step – 3 Fill the application form. Enter all the necessary details and upload the required documents. Applicants will also be required to give up to three preferences for TMR Schools

Step – 4 Next, submit the application form and save it for future reference. Also, note down the application number

Candidates can also submit their applications through the official mobile application of TMREIS. The application can be downloaded from Google PlayStore

TREMIS Admissions 2022: Admit Card

After successfully submitting the applications, candidates can download their acknowledgment/hall ticket from the TMREIS website. Candidates will be required to enter the application number, applicant name, date of birth, and mobile number to download the hall ticket.

“These schools are meant for children of poor families who have a meagre income and economically deprived communities. The objective of having a fully residential school is to focus on the child’s overall development. These schools are home away from home where traditional values and complete family atmosphere is maintained by trained and caring professionals," the official website reads.

