Telangana NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations Begin at tsmedadm.tsche.in, How to Book a Seat

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the online registration process of the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022. Those who cleared NEET can apply for admission into MBBS, BDS courses across medical colleges in Telangana through the official website at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply is October 18.

Candidates must have passed class 12, intermediate or its equivalent exam with physics, chemistry, biology (botany, zoology) or biotechnology and English to be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The candidates must have cleared NEET UG 2022 with required cut off percentile (50 percentile for general, 45 for PwD and 40 for SC, ST). The candidates must have completed 17 years of age as on December 31, 2022.

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Documents Needed

— NEET UG rank card

— Birth certificate (SSC marks memo)

— Qualifying exam certificate (intermediate marks memo or equivalent – grade certificate not accepted)

— Study certificates from 6th to 10th

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

— Aadhar card

— Candidate’s latest passport size photo

— Specimen signature of the candidate

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to Book a Seat

Step 1: Go to tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Register yourself, fill in the form

Step 3: Upload documents

Step 4: Pay fees

Step 5: Submit and download the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2022 registration form for further use

Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Application fees

The registration and processing fee is Rs 3500 for OC and BC candidates and for SC, ST candidates is Rs 2900. The fee must be paid online through debit card / credit card or net banking.

“Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates on website https://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 10.00 AM on 11-10-2022 to 6 PM on 18-10-2022 only. Provisional Final Merit position of the applied candidates will be prepared based on NEET UG - 2022 Rank and other eligibility criteria notified here under after verification of scanned original certificates. Final verification of original certificates will be conducted at the time of admission at allotted college by Admission Committee," reads the official statement.

