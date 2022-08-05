Telangana Schools Change Timings, Now to Begin from 9 am Instead of 8 am

The Telangana Social Welfare Gurukula Vidyalaya has changed the timings of its schools. Earlier, the classes were held from 8 am to 4.30 pm. Now the authorities have changed the school timing to 9 am. Known as Gurukula educational institutions, the responsibility of managing these Gurukuls has been entrusted to IAS and IPS officers. The secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Gurukula Vidyalaya, Ronald Rose, has issued the orders regarding the change in the school timings on Monday.

The announcement stated that the schools will start at 9 am and end at 4.30 pm. As per the new timings, students have to wake up at 5 am on working days. After that, they have to take their tiffin from 7.30 to 8.30 am. After the school ends, in the evening, students have to take snacks from 4.30 pm to 5 pm. Dinner will be served from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm. The children should go to sleep after 9.15 pm.

Advertisement

Also read| School Hiring Teachers Only For JEE, NEET Coaching, Raises Question on Education System

As the classes start at 8 am, students were earlier having trouble getting ready. The previous timetable was made when the number of students attending school was less. Now the number of students has increased in every Gurukulam and it is becoming difficult for the administrators to prepare tiffin for them within 8 hours. Due to this, there were requests from students and field-level staff to change the timings. After considering these factors, the officials decided to change the working hours. The orders to this effect were issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government had earlier directed all schools to practise yoga and meditation for five minutes daily. The schools can practice it either during the school assembly or later in the classroom, the School Education Department had said.

Advertisement

Read| Students Fall Unconscious During Mock Drill in Bihar’s Bettiah

Further, according to the academic calendar for 2022-23, all schools affiliated to the state board will have no bag day on every third Saturday in the month. The schools have also been asked to allot one period in a week for communicative skills in English for all classes. This period may include newspaper reading, storytelling, storybook reading and drama/skit etc, in English.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here