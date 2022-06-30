Telangana SSC Results 2022: When & Where to Check Manabadi 10th Result

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the SSC or class 10 results today, June 30 at 11:30 am. The results, once released, will be available at the official website of the Telangana board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. It will release the SSC results for over 5 lakh students who had appeared for the class 10 exams this year.

According to sources, the evaluation process for the class 10th board exams has been done by the education department. If the TSBIE official website is loading very slowly, there are other websites that students can refer to. This includes -

— bse.telangana.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— result.cgg.gov.in

— News18.com

In order to clear the TS SSC examination 2022 and get promoted to the next class, students will have to score at least 35 per cent marks in overall and in each subject. As the theory and practical examinations are conducted separately for every subject, the students will need to clear them separately to pass the exam. Overall, the passing mark out of 100 is 40. Meanwhile, to pass the theory exam, students will have to score 20 marks out of 80 and for passing the practical examination, they need at least 07 marks out of 20.

This year, students had to appear for a total of six subjects including first language, second language and four other compulsory subjects in the SSC examination. For each subject, theory and practical exams were conducted. The result will be prepared after combining the marks of theory and practicals together.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no regular examinations were held for the students of class 10. All the students were promoted to a further level on the basis of assignments and internal assessments. In 2019, 92.43 percent of students passed the exam whereas in 2018, 83.78 percent of students cleared the SSC examination with flying colours.

