Telangana SSC Syllabus to Remain Same as Last Year, Students to Take 6 Papers

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has fixed the same syllabus as last year for class 10 or SSC. The students of class 10 will have to study the same syllabus that was fixed for the students enrolled in the academic session 2020-21. The students, appearing for SSC Telangana, 2022, will have to take only 6 papers this year.

The board has also said that the students will get the option to choose Urdu as their secondary language. The new decision offers students the option of choosing one of Telugu/Hindi/Urdu as their second language.

The notification released on the official website informs that the government has allowed the syllabus of last year for the students of this academic session as well. The decision has been taken based on the report prepared by the Director of School Education, Telangana after considering the corona situation.

According to reports, the state government has ordered to keep only 6 papers for the second consecutive year. Usually, there used to be 11 papers, but the government has reduced the number of papers for this year. The KCR government has taken the call given the coronavirus outbreak.

The Directorate of Government Education, Telangana, had cancelled the TS SSC exam 2021 due to the mounting corona situation across the state. The results were announced on May 21.

