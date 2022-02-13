Telangana SSC Timetable Released, Exams from May 11

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the exam schedule for class 10 or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC). It will be held from May 11 to 20. The exam schedule is applicable for all regular and private applicants who have previously failed the SSC exams. The exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The SSC vocational exam will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The detailed schedule is available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

In its official notice, the board said that the objective paper part B has to be answered in all last half an hour only. It further added that the SSC public exams 2022 will be held as per timetable even if the government declares a public holiday on any of the exam dates.

​​Telangana SSC Exam 2022 Timetable

May 11 — First language

May 12 — Second Language

May 13 — English

May 14 — Mathematics

May 16 — General Science paper (Physical Science/ Biological Science)

May 17 — Social Studies

May 18 — OSSC Main Language paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 19 — OSSC Main Language paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic)

May 20 — SSC Vocational course theory

The official notification also added that the students will be allotted exam centre for the offline exam and if anyone appears for any other exam than the one alloted to them, their paper will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had earlier released the tentative exam dates for the TS inter 2022 first-year and second-year students. As per the schedule released, the theory exams will be held from April 20 to May 9 for first-year students, and for second-year students it will be held between April 21 to May 10.

The practical exams for general and vocational courses will be conducted between March 23 to April 8. For both TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students, the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. As per the official notice, the ethics and human values, and environmental education exams will be held on April 11 and 12.

