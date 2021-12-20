Telangana Students Protest as Less Than Half Pass TS Inter Result

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the TS Inter 1st year results on December 16 which saw 51 per cent of students from the 2020-21 batch failing the exams. Thereafter, several students unions including the Students Federation of India (SFI), Progressive Democratic Students Union, and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) gathered in front of the TSBIE office in Nampally to protest against the results and demand fair evaluation of the results.

Students also took to the social media platform Twitter to express their disappointments. As per the students, it was due to poor internet connectivity that they were not able to prepare for the exams. The students have demanded the board to conduct improvement exams and give them another chance to appear for the exams.

A total of 4,59,242 students had registered for the first-year exam which was conducted from October 25 to November 3 in the offline mode. Of the total, 2,24,012 students had passed the exam. According to a leading news daily, the Telangana state board is considering holding the supplementary exams in April 2022, however, this would clash with the second year exams, and hence students would have to take both their first and second-year examinations at the same time.

“To help the students cope with examinations, the syllabus in each subject was reduced to 70 per cent and choices in question papers were also increased. In addition, basic learning material was prepared and placed on the TSBIE website and YouTube channel." TSBIE said in a statement after the protests.

