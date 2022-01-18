Telangana to Curb Fees in Colleges, Cabinet for English Medium in Schools

Telangana State Cabinet on Monday decided to come up with a new education policy by next academic year. Under the policy, the state will check fees in private schools and colleges to ensure that students with low or limited means are also able to access higher education. The Cabinet also decided to introduce English medium at all government schools. This is in opposition with the Centre as it is making case for teaching in the local language.

Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao who chaired the Cabinet has decided to bring in a new Act for English medium in the schools, enact a law to out tabs on exorbitant fees in the private schools, junior and degree colleges and schools.

The cabinet also gave its nod to Mana Vooru Mana Badi (Our Village-Our School) scheme at a cost of Rs 7289 crore for better infrastructure facilities and quality education in the government schools. The government plans to develop schools for facilities and steps to be taken after a report from the sub-committee.

KCR appointed a subcommittee to be headed by Sabitha Indra Reddy with KTR, Harish Rao, Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav, Eshwar and Jagadish Reddy are members. The committee will submit its report to the government in about two months to decide on English medium, fees structure etc.

The CM discussed in the cabinet about Coronavirus cases surge, preparedness, paddy procurement, Dharani portal services, podu, forest land issues among others. The CM instructed health ministry officials to continue curbs on public meetings, rallies and impose restrictions on gatherings as wearing masks is mandatory.

KCR is to visit the erstwhile Warangal district on Tuesday to take stock of damage of crops due to unseasonal rains. Crops in several pockets in Warangal and Suryapet districts are damaged due to untimely rain’s.

Earlier, Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that Coronavirus is under control in the state. Though cases of Coronavirus and the rate of positivity rise all measures have been taken to tackle the situation after Omicron variant cases.

