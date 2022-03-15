Telangana to Pay for Ukraine-returned Medical Students' Education

After the Ukraine-returned medical students are unable to return to their colleges, the Telangana government has offered to bear expenses of their education in India. Students who have been rescued from war-torn Ukraine cannot return to the country to pursue offline MBBS degrees and online education in medical stream is not acceptable in India. This has made about 10,000 students stuck in a limbo.

Considering the plight of students, Telangana government has decided to bear the cost of education of Ukraine-returned students. “We will write to the centre about this issue and help these students. These kids can’t go back to Ukraine, and nor can we discontinue their education. We will help them complete their education here," Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said.

Also read| Experts Uncertain Over Accommodation of Students Returning From Ukraine In Indian Medical Colleges

Advertisement

The Telangana government will pay the educational expenses of 740 Ukraine-returned students to complete their medical education in India. He announced the same during an Assembly meeting. He added that he will write to the Centre to give permission to the students to complete their medical course in India. His announcement came when he was replying on the Appropriation Bill.

KCR further added that to study medical in India, the students had to pay more than Rs 1 crore which they were unable to afford. Hence, they went to Ukraine where they had to pay Rs 20-25 lakh, he told a leading news daily.

Read| Relief for Indian Students as Ukrainian Medical Universities Start Online Classes

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for the Ukraine returned students to continue their medical education in this country. The petitioners have said that they won’t be able to go to Ukraine to complete their education in the near future. Hence, have sought help from the government.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.