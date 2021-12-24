Tempus Public Foundation Offers Bilateral-state Scholarship For Bachelor, Master Studies with Stipend up to Rs 41,000 Monthly

Tempus Public Foundation, Hungary, has invited applications from interested Indian students for bilateral-state scholarship for long term and short-term study visits to Hungary. Candidates who are interested can submit their applications at scholarship.hu. Last date to apply for the applications is till February 24, 2022.

Interested candidates applying for the application have to send a hard copy of their application along with relevant documents by hand or by post to the Section officer, IC Section, of the UGC’s office at Bahadur Shah Zafar Road in New Delhi. The scholarships are being offered by the Tempus Public Foundation and UGC is not financially liable in any case.

>Tempus Public Foundation scholarship: Eligibility

Applicants of the scholarship offered by the Tempus Foundation must fulfil the following eligibility criteria. They must be an Indian citizen of at least 18 years of age. It must be noted that there’s no cap on the maximum age of the applicant. Further, the candidate must have passed their last examination with at least 60 per cent marks, also must have completed their last study programmed from a recognised Indian educational Institute.

Candidates will receive a scholarship for partial semester that is three to ten months and for full degree studies that is two to three years. The Tempus Public Foundation offers a monthly stipend of 56,600 HUF (Rs 13,019) to Bachelor and Master studies and 140,000 HUF (Rs 32,200) to first- and second-year students of doctoral studies. For third and fourth-year students of doctoral studies, the stipend is 180,000 HUF(Rs 41,400). The stipends don’t cover the cost of living and hostel accommodation depending on the capacity of the university.

For short or long-term study visits, the scholarship programme offers a monthly stipend of 80,000 HUF (Rs 18,400) and an accommodation allowance of 70,000 HUF (Rs 16,100) to postgraduate applicants.

For postgraduate applicants, the monthly stipend is 120,000 HUF (Rs 27,600) and the accommodation allowance is 80,000 HUF (18,400). In case of a short-term visit, the full amount of allowance will be transferred after the conclusion of the grant agreement. For long term visits, the allowance is transferred on a monthly basis. For more detailed information and eligibility as per the study programme, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification available on Tempus Foundation’s website.

