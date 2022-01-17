TERI, SAP India Partners to Achieve Sustainability, Create Climate Change Awareness

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAP India to mutually support and achieve sustainability in all aspects of operations, service delivery and governance across key industries, societies, and government.

“With climate change posing a significant danger to life on the planet, SAP and TERI have come together to combat climate change and ensure a sustainable future.," says the software company. The collaboration will leverage TERI’s domain expertise in sustainability, specifically in energy and resources sectors, and SAP India’s technologies to enable business processes, collaboration with value chains, tracking, and reporting capabilities to achieve sustainability.

The partnership will focus on four areas including climate change awareness, resources, and sustainability audit, supporting the government with sustainability-related policy decisions, and building a net-zero path:

Climate change awareness by accelerating climate change ambitions across industries helping their transition to a low carbon economy.

Resources and sustainability audit by enabling industries to drive actions through sustainability reporting and analysis aligned to a global framework for the good of the environment, society, and economy

Support government to make informed sustainability-related policy decisions through a data-driven approach that further helps to monitor the impact based on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) achievements.

Knowledge sharing and learnings of best practices, through the creation of case studies, success stories, and whitepapers, from key industries like energy, waste management, government, and others.

Kulmeet Bawa, President, and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “India is the world’s fourth-biggest emitter of carbon dioxide and we have to take action now to ensure the next generation has a better future. We also understand that sustainability is a team sport, and building a vibrant ecosystem is the best approach to accelerate our pledge to achieve Net-Zero. SAP, together with TERI, is committed to joining forces that march towards India’s vision of becoming a carbon-neutral nation by 2030."

