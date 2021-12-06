Tesla — an American electric vehicle and clean energy company — is looking for ‘hardcore AI engineers, its founder Elon Musk said. The company is looking for someone with “exceptional work in software, hardware, or AI" to join one of its several projects. “As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way," tweeted Musk.

While the work profile seems high-tech, the application process is pretty basic. It asks a candidate to fill in their name, email id, upload a resume, and define what they have done so far, if anything, in the field of software, hardware, or AI. Twitteratis have been impressed with the simple recruitment form.

Advertisement

“We develop and deploy autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots and more. We believe that an approach based on advanced AI for vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve a general solution for full self-driving and beyond," read the official website.

>Read |Elon Musk Promises 10,000 Jobs at Tesla, College Degree Not Required

There is no prerequisite mentioned by the company. Musk has earlier said that his company Tesla does not have university requirements while hiring people as he considers it “absurd".

As per the official website, there is a need for someone to build AI inference chips to run full self-driving software, design and build the Dojo system, apply cutting-edge research to train deep neural networks on problems ranging from perception to control, develop the core algorithms that drive the car by creating a high-fidelity representation of the world and planning trajectories in that space. Throughput, latency, correctness and determinism are the main metrics we optimize our code for, read the official website.

Advertisement

>Read | Boss Helps Employee get Another Job Within an Hour, Says no one Should Feel ‘Trapped’

The selected candidate might be asked to build open- and closed-loop, hardware-in-the-loop evaluation tools and infrastructure at scale, to accelerate the pace of innovation, track performance improvements and prevent regressions, develop the next generation of automation, including a general-purpose, bi-pedal, humanoid robot capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive or boring.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.