THE Asia Ranking 2022 Dominated by China, 4 Indian Universities Make it to Top 100

Chinese Universities have once again established themselves as the best higher educational institutes in the Asian region. According to the Times Higher Education (THE) Ranking, not only have the top two universities in this year’s Asia Ranking are from China for third consecutive year but China also has nearly 30 universities listed in the list of 100. China’ Tsinghua and Peking universities are the top two colleges in Asia for third consecutive year, as per the ranking.
In a sudden spurt, Saudi Arabian universities have outdone themselves and even have overtaken some of the best universities across Asia. There are now six Saudi Arabian universities in the top 100. Last year, there were four universities from the area. The best-performing institution in Saudi Arabia is King Abdulaziz University, which sits at number 28 in the ranking.
Japan, however, has tumbled and has six fewer universities in the top 100 as compared with 2020. This year Japan has listed eight among top 100, however, in 2021 as many as 14 Japanese universities were in the list. Japan, however, it is still the most-represented nation overall, with 118 institutions in top 200.
India, on the other hand, remains below China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Only four universities from India have featured in top 100. There are 17 Indian universities in the top 200 this year. Last year, the number was at 18.
THE Asia Ranking: Best in Asia
Rank 1: Tsinghua University, China
Rank 2: Peking University, China
Rank 3: National University of Singapore
Rank 4: University of Hong Kong
Rank 5 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Rank 6: The University of Tokyo
Rank 7: Chinese University of Hong Kong
Rank 8: Seoul National University
Rank 9: The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
Rank 10: Fudan University, China
Rank 11:Zhejiang University
Rank 12: Kyoto University
Rank 13: Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Rank 14: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
Rank 15: Hong Kong Polytechic University
Rank 16: University of Science & Technology of China
Rank 17: Nanjing University, China
Rank 18: Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea
Rank 19: Southern University of Science & Technology, China
Rank 20: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology, South Korea
THE Asia Ranking: Best In India
Rank 42: Indian Institute of Science
Rank 65: JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research
Rank 68: IIT Ropar
Rank 87: IIT Indore
Rank 120: IIT Gandhinagar
Rank 122: Alagappa University
Rank 127: Thapar Institute Engineering & Technology
Rank 131: Saveetha University
Rank 139: Mahatma Gandhi University
Rank 149: Delhi Technological University
Rank 153: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 158: Institute of Chemical Technology
Rank 160: Jamia Millia Islamia
Phil Baty, Chief Knowledge Officer, THE, said, “The data demonstrate that Asia is perhaps the most exciting and most dynamic continent for higher education, research and innovation in the world today."
The performance indicators are grouped into five areas: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).
