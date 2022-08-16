THE, QS, NIRF Rankings: Know The Top Medical Colleges in India & Abroad

With National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 results set to be announced soon, students must gear up for the next step. While students are allocated seats in medical colleges as per their NEET ranks and choice of colleges, it is also important to know the top medical colleges in the country. While medical college admissions in India are done only via NEET, colleges abroad have different processes.
As over 18 lakh students await their NEET 2022 results, let’s take a look at the top medical colleges in the country and abroad. While the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranks the medical colleges only in India, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) and Times Higher Education (QS) rank colleges and universities worldwide.
Let’s take a look at top medical colleges in India and across the world:
NIRF 2022 - Top 25 Medical Colleges in India
Rank 1: AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2: PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: BHU
Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Rank 11: King George`s Medical University
Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai
Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences
Rank 14: St John’s Medical College
Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research
Rank 16: AIIMS Jodhpur
Rank 17: Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth
Rank 18: Siksha `O` Anusandhan
Rank 19: Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital
Rank 20: SRM IST
Rank 21: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
Rank 22: AMU
Rank 23: Maulana Azad Medical College
Rank 24: Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences
Rank 25: Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences
QS World University Rankings 2022: Medicine
As per the latest QS ranking, the best medical institute in India is AIIMS with a rank between 151-200, Manipal Academy of Higher Education and Delhi University (301-350), PGMIER (351-400) and BHU (451-500). Know the top 10 medicine colleges worldwide-
Rank 1- Harvard University
Rank 2- Oxford University
Rank 3- Stanford University
Rank 4- Cambridge University
Rank 5- Josh Hopkins University
Rank 6- California University
Rank 7- UCL
Rank 8- Imperial College London
Rank 9- Yale University
Rank 10- Toronto University
THE World University Rankings 2022 : Clinical and health
JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research is the only Indian institute to have made it to the top 100 medical colleges as per THE WUR. It has been placed at rank 93. Among the other universities that made it to the list are BHU (251- 300), Manipal Academy of Higher Education (301-400), Delhi University (301-400), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Panjab University, Saveetha University, all ranked between 401-500.
The top 10 medical institutes as THE are-
Rank 1 - Oxford University
Rank 2 - Harvard University
Rank 4 - Cambridge University
Rank 4 - Imperial College London
Rank 5 - Toronto University
Rank 6 - Stanford University
Rank 7 - Tsinghua University
Rank 8 - UCL
Rank 9 - Josh Hopkins University
Rank 9 - Yale University
Meanwhile, to pass NEET 2022, students have to obtain a minimum of 50 percentile. This is for general category candidates. For SC and ST, it is 40 percentile and for PwD, 45 percentile. The cut-off is expected to increase this year, as per experts. Last year, the 50 percentile score for the unreserved category was over 138 marks, in 2020, it was 147, and in 2019, it was 134.
