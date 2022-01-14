This Firm Offers Fully-Paid 'Period Leaves' For Females, Transwomen

Scaler, a tech upskilling startups, owned by InterviewBit, has announced a 12-days of period leave for all its female and transgender employees. This is in addition to the regularly allotted annual leaves to the employees.

Starting from 1 January 2022, female and transgender employees across all levels got eligible to avail period leave as one day or two half-days off per month with full pay. Employees availing period leave will receive automatic approvals from their managers. While the leaves are entirely optional, employees are encouraged to apply for the same as and when required, without hoarding leave days to carry forward or encash at a later date, claims the company.

With an aim to encourage greater diversity at the workplace by making the environment more inclusive for female and transgender employees, said the firm.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, scaler and InterviewBit, elaborated on the rationale behind the initiative. “Offering period leaves to our employees is not a groundbreaking move. However, it reflects our collective realisation as an organisation that even though we may be working remotely and doing our best to maintain business continuity, it must not come at the cost of our employees. We want our employees to feel supported and extend what is a basic necessity to them. We firmly believe that a business is only as good as its people. Therefore we endeavour to ensure that the people who pour themselves wholeheartedly into working towards our dream of becoming a world-class virtual tech-varsity find their journey satisfying and rewarding."

Scaler (by InterviewBit) is an exclusive upskilling platform for tech enthusiasts and has grown to be a prominent name in the tech segment in a very short period. As a testament to its growth, Scaler raised 20 million USD in Series-A Funding led by marquee investors like Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global and Rocket Internet, among others, in January 2020. Today, Scaler has over 700 employees and 1000+ mentors/teaching assistants on the platform to bridge the tech talent gap in India. So far, more than 8,500 learners have joined Scaler’s educational programs.

