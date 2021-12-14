This is How a CBSE Question Paper is Set. Complete Details Inside

A passage in one set of CBSE class 10 English Language and Literature papers led to controversy recently. However, the board was quick to remove the passage from the paper and announced full marks to the students for that question. The controversial passage was related to the “gender stereotype" towards women.

On Twitter, CBSE regretted and said, “We regret this unfortunate incident, and now an expert committee will be formed by the board, which will review the entire process of setting the question paper and make it more robust to avoid such occurrence in future."

>But do you know how a CBSE paper is prepared?

To prepare the paper, three or four experts of a subject are selected by CBSE and a set of papers is prepared by each of them. These paper sets are sent for approval and one of the papers is selected by the board.

After this, the papers are sent to the team of moderators and experts to make sure that it isn’t too difficult, and the questions are asked from the syllabus only. And then the final sets of the paper selected by CBSE are sent for translation in Hindi.

These papers are, then, sealed and sent to all the regional offices. Copies of some sets are kept by the board as a backup. Regional officers are not allowed to keep the paper. Next, the papers are collected by the schools from the main centres on the day of the examination and their seal is broken a few minutes before the commencement of the paper.

