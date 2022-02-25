This New Episode of BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 Showcases Two Young Achievers from Two Corners of India

There are two sure shot ways of making a mark in today’s world. One is to be gifted and recognise your talent that can be showcased to the world. The other is to gritty and let hard work change the course of your destiny.

Viewers are treated to both of these in the current episode of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 where a young wrestler battles against all odds to become a National Anthem and also features a precocious youngster who has held four art exhibitions and sold many of his abstract art paintings starting from when he was just two years old!

Read on to learn about their incredible journeys and be inspired in turn.

Lifting Weights And Expectations With Chanchala Kumari –

There’s something to be said about India’s budding talent that refuses to use their less-than-ideal surroundings as a handicap and instead works towards bettering not just their living conditions but also their entire community. 15-year-old Chanchala Kumari is a prime example of this growing trend of young prodigies who have stepped into national limelight after rising from a poor background.

Chanchala hails from a small little place called Hatwal in Jharkhand where her parents encouraged her to take up sports as a career since the sports academy would ensure free stay, food, schooling and training.

Of all the sports, Chanchala took to wrestling with gusto and discovered she had natural strength and skills required to compete at the highest levels. Chanchala has already won several gold medals, including the National Gold Medal in Wrestling and represented India in the under-17, 40 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest last year.

During her chat, Chanchala revealed that she draws a lot of inspiration from the Phogat sisters on whose story Dangal was scripted. To her surprise, the episode sees Geeta Phogat join Chanchala as special guest and the duo even demonstrate a few wrestling terms that host Anand Narasimhan asks them. The most incredible moment occurs when Chanchala lifts Phogat effortlessly.

Chanchala is currently training for the national level trials in the under 15 category and her goal is to win a medal at Olympics 2024. With her quiet but fierce determination, we have no doubt she will get there sooner rather than later.

Colouring The World With Advait –

You don’t expect a seven-year-old to talk about abstract art and say things like, “What I see as a galaxy, you might see as an ocean." But that’s exactly what makes Advait Kolarkar so special.

Advait began painting when he was just a year old and had his first exhibition when he was only two years old. With his parents’ encouragement, Advait started painting abstract art and has already sold his paintings in the US, Canada, London and Turkey.

His exhibition in Canada in 2018 called Colour Blizzard saw all of his 32 paintings being sold out in four days. He subsequently became the youngest artist to exhibit at Artexpo, New York in the same year.

Advait loves abstract painting because it can be interpreted in any way possible. And yet, he now assigns themes to each of his paintings whilst drawing inspiration from dinosaurs, space, imagining the underwater world and more. He also says his favourite colour is black because it is strong and bold.

On the episode, he showcases some of his paintings to Padma Shri Paresh Maity who is awestruck and encouraging of Advait’s talent and understanding of his craft at such a tender age.

While Advait wants to continue painting, like any youngster his age he also says he wants to be a paleontologist and discover new species of dinosaurs and also wishes to be an author. Considering his early start in the world of art, Advait might just pull them all off too!

It is this sort of dreams and aspirations of today’s young generation that BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 captures so beautifully. Simply watching and listening to a gritty Chanchala and gifted Advait makes you want to push yourself harder and leave a mark behind the way they already have.

Watch the entire episode now!

