This School in Gaya Takes Plastic Waste Instead of Fee, Aim at Cleaning City

A school in Seva Bigha, Bodh Gaya in Gaya district of Bihar, has asked children to bring plastic waste from their home regularly and put in the dustbin kept near the school gate. The Padampani School charges no fee from the children. The primary reason behind this is to keep Bodh Gaya clean.

The school expenses are met by selling the waste collected by students. Whatever plastic waste is brought by the children from home or on the way, they have to throw it in the dustbin outside the school. Later this waste is sent to be recycled. The money collected by selling garbage is spent on children’s education, food, clothes and books.

Also read| Schools Can No Longer Charge Huge Money for ‘Security Deposit’, ‘Refundable Fund’ or Admission Fee

Advertisement

Bodhgaya is a place where thousands of devotees from all over the country and abroad reach every day. To make the area clean and beautiful and pleasing to the visitors and keep the plastic pollution away as plastic is very harmful for the environment and it causes climate change, therefore such an initiative has been taken by the school to reduce pollution.

Through this way, this school is setting an example regarding environmental conservation. Besides, there is no electricity connection in the school. The entire school is operated with solar energy which is one more step towards the environment protection.

Established in the year 2014, Padampani School provides education to children from class 1 to 8 and this school is recognized by the government of Bihar. Today, about 250 children from poor families come to this school to study and they are provided better education and culture. The special thing about this school is, along with free education and food, books and stationery are also given for free. However, in lieu of tuition fees, children are asked to bring the garbage scattered on the way while coming to school from home.

Sonu Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, students of Padampani School, have told News 18 that instead of tuition fee, we have to bring plastic waste from home or road and put it in the dustbin because plastic is harmful to the environment. Meera Kumari, the HM of the school, says that the main purpose behind taking school fees in the form of garbage is to make children feel a sense of responsibility. So that they can become aware of global warming and the dangers of the environment from childhood.

Advertisement

Their aim is also to maintain cleanliness around the historical heritage. Every year millions of tourists from all over the world come here. Furthermore, she added that their thinking is proving to be effective. Not only this, 10th pass unemployed girls and women are also given free sewing training in this school, so that the women of rural areas can become self-reliant and earn the livelihood for their families.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here