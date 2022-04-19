TIFR Withdraws Notice Which Restricted Employees from Posting 'anti-govt' Statements on Social Media

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has withdrawn the notice which had restricted its employees from making anti-government statements in posts on social media, an official of the institute said. The notice was withdrawn on Monday, said Ajay Abhyankar, the spokesperson of the institute. The TIFR, a premier scientific institution in the country under the Department of Atomic Energy, had on Saturday termed the wording of the notice as “great misinterpretation" which imposed restrictions on its employees from making anti-government statements in posts on social media.

The notice said, “… making public criticisms against the institution or the government has always required prior permission." “On April 13, 2022, consequent to a notice issued by the DAE, the Registrar of TIFR had issued a notice to all TIFR employees, imposing restrictions on (1) posting pictures or videos of the Institute premises, and (2) making anti-government statements in posts on social media, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, etc," the TIFR had said.

It also requested staff to apprise their family members about the same. “The purpose of the notice was to clarify that both the above pre-existing rules also apply to social media as well as to other media, such as TV, or print media. No new restrictions on family members and visitors of staff members are being imposed or are intended to be imposed. This note is being issued to clarify this point," the notice had said.

