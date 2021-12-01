TISS likely to Reopen Campus From January In Phased Manner

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced to reopen the campus in a phased manner from January 2022. The move comes after scores of students from the campus demanded the college administration to resume physical classes as the Covid-19 restrictions have been eased in the country.

According to TISS official statement, the campus will be reopened for physical classes from the upcoming even semester i.e, January 2022. Since the campus will be reopened in a phased manner, the graduating batches will be the first to come to the campus.

Here is the list of priority batches, whose entry will be allowed in the first phase.

Fourth-semester students of postgraduate programmes

Sixth-semester students of undergraduate courses

Second-semester students of one-year Masters in law (Mumbai Campus)

Second-semester students of one-year PG Diploma in WASH (Tuljapur Campus)

PhD Scholars are at the final stage of writing and is required to submit their thesis for the 2022 convocation

TISS has said that all the students who are allowed to come to the TISS campus in the first phase, must be vaccinated with both doses at least 14 days prior to the schedule of the beginning of their sessions. “It is also mandatory for all the staff and faculties to be fully vaccinated or else they won’t be allowed to enter the campus," it said.

It has also been mentioned that attending physical classes is optional and those who do not wish to come to campus can continue online classes through hybrid sessions organised by the institute, claimed the press release from the TISS. Meanwhile, those who wish to attend physical classes must submit an undertaking cum consent form. The students as well as faculty and staff are instructed to strictly follow all the Covid-19 safety norms and protocols inside the campus premises, the release said. Further, students are advised to keep visiting the TISS official portal for more updates. Any further notices or instructions will be communicated there to the enrolled students.

