TISSNET 2022 Application Form Released, Exam on February 26

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Mumbai has recently released the application forms for the National Entrance Test (TISSNET) 2022. The exam is held for admission to MA programmes in the School of Management and Labour Studies. The TISSNET 2022 will be held on February 26. The interested candidates can go to the official website at appln.tiss.edu to apply for the exam.

The last date to register for the TISSNET 2022 in online mode is February 7. Candidates can only apply for a maximum of three programmes at one go.

>Also read| 26 Pvt Colleges of BTR to be Made Govt Institutes in Assam

Advertisement

TISSNET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Candidates have to visit TISSNET website

Step 2. Register using a valid email address and other required information

Step 3. Then click on the register button

Step 4. Candidates will find a table at the bottom of the page with the application process, starting with editing basic details.

Step 5. Fill in the personal details, category, contact details, and click on the save button.

Step 6. Fill in the academic details and click on save

Step 7: Upload the required documents and click save

Step 8: Select the programmes you are applying for and click save

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit the application.

Step 10: Download and take a print out of the application form for further use

>Read| IIFT MBA Entrance Re-exam 2022 to be Held on December 23 for Cyclone-hit Areas

Advertisement

TISSNET 2022: Application Fee

As per the notification, the application fee for one course, for those belonging to the general category is Rs 1,030 and Rs 260 for SC and ST categories. For two courses, it is Rs 2,060 for general category and Rs 520 for SC and ST. For three courses, it is Rs 3,090 for general category and Rs 780 for SC and ST.

Advertisement

TISSNET 2022: Exam pattern

TISSNET 2022 will be conducted in the computer-based mode in around 40 test cities across India. The duration of the TISSNET 2022 is 100 minutes and the question paper will consist of a total of 100 questions from sections such as English proficiency, mathematics, and logical reasoning, and general awareness.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.