The Tata Institute of Social Sciences will close the TISSNET 2023 registrations today. Earlier, the last date of registration was January 15, which was later extended to Jan 28. While new registrations are closed, candidates can complete their application form by today, Jan 30. Candidates can apply at the official website — tiss.edu.

“PG Admission 2023 New registration closed. Registered candidates can complete the application on or before 30th Jan 2023, at 05:00PM," reads the official website. The TISS NET 2023 application fee can be paid online mode via credit card, debit card, and net banking. Candidates can download the TISSNET hall ticket from February 16, onwards. The examination will be conducted on February 25 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm.

TISSNET 2023: Steps to fill application form

Step 1- Visit the official website - tiss.edu

Step 2- Candidates must register to create login credentials

Step 3- Use the credentials to login

Step 4- Fill in the application form by entering the following details: personal details, academic details, and professional details.

Step 5- Upload the scanned copies of the documents required in prescribed size and format.

Step 6- Pay the application fee

TISSNET PG 2023: Application fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,030 for one programme, Rs 2,060 for two programmes, and Rs 3,090 for three programmes. On the other hand, fees for eligible Goi-pms SC, ST, OBC (NC) candidates are Rs 260, Rs 520, and Rs 780 for one, two, and three programmes, respectively.

Furthermore, the application fee for non-eligible Goi-pms SC, ST (only) candidates is Rs 510 for one programme, Rs 1,020 for two programmes, and Rs 1,530 for three programmes. The application fee can be paid online or in cash at any SBI branch using the prescribed challan.

TISSNET 2023 will be conducted on February 25, 2023, in computer-based mode. Candidates will have to report at the allotted exam centre on the day of the examination. TISSNET is an institute-level entrance examination conducted for admission to PG programmes of TISS Mumbai. The exam is conducted across 40 exam cities every year.

There are a total of 57 master’s courses offered to students. Candidates may apply for up to three programmes at any two campuses, stating their preference. Admissions will be completed on June 13, with classes beginning on June 14 at the Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tuljapur, and Guwahati campuses.

