The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has once again extended the registration date for TISS National Entrance Test (NET) 2023. As per the latest update, the last date to fill out the TISSNET application form is today, February 1 (up to 5 pm). Those interested and eligible can apply on the official website at tiss.edu.

“PG Admission 2023 application completion date is extended to 1st Feb 2023 at 05:00 PM. New registration and completion by already registered candidates extended to 1st Feb 2023, at 05:00 PM," reads a notice on the official page. It is to be noted that no further extension will be given to postgraduate applications.

The exam will be conducted on February 25, Saturday from 2 PM to 3:40 PM. The TISSNET is a computer-based common entrance test for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes of TISS Mumbai.

Advertisement

TISSNET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those who have successfully completed their bachelor’s or master’s degree of a minimum of 3 or 4 years or its equivalent from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the entrance test.

TISSNET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit TISS’s official page at tiss.edu.

Step 2: Candidates must register themselves to create login credentials.

Step 3: Then log in and fill up the application form by entering details like personal, academic, and professional.

Step 4: Upload all the scanned copies of the documents required in a prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to complete the process

Step 7: Download and keep a printout of the application form.

Advertisement

TISSNET 2023: Application Fee

For general category candidates, for one programme the application fee is Rs 1,030, for two it is Rs 2,060 and for three it is Rs 3,090. For eligible Goi-pms SC, ST, OBC (NC) candidates, for one programme, the fee is Rs 260, for two programmes it is Rs 520 and for three programmes, it is Rs 780. For non-eligible Goi-pms SC/ST (only) applicants, for one programme, it is Rs 510, for two programmes, it is Rs 1,020 and for three programmes, it is Rs 1,530.

Advertisement

Candidates who haven’t registered yet for the entrance exam can submit their application forms on the official website of TISS at tiss.edu, by today. Earlier, the last date to register for the TISSNET was January 28 and prior to that, it was supposed to conclude on January 15. The admit card for the TISSNET will be available on the main page from February 16 onwards.

Read all the Latest Education News here