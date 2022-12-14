TISSNET PG 2023 Registration Begins Today, Check Steps to Apply

The admissions process to postgraduate courses at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is going to start at 5 PM today, December 14. Those who are eligible and are willing to apply can do so via the website - tiss.edu. The deadline to submit the online application form is January 15.

The first stage of TISS NET, or the TISS National Entrance Test, will be held at various locations between January 28 and February 28. There are a total of 57 master’s courses offered to students. Candidates may apply for up to three programmes at any two campuses, stating their preference. Admissions will be completed on June 13, with classes beginning on June 14 at the Hyderabad, Mumbai, Tuljapur, and Guwahati campuses.

“TISS P.G. admission 2023 is opened for 57 Masters (5 One year Programmes, 51 two year Programmes, three years B.Ed. M.Ed Programme and 3 PG Diploma Programmes. The application will be available at https://appln.tiss.edu/ on 14th Dec 2022 and candidate can apply through official website only. Last date for online application is on January 15, 2023. TISS NET will be held between — January and — February 2023," reads the official notice.

TISSNET PG 2023: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, tiss.edu.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘TISS PG admissions 2023’ available on the homepage.

Step 3. A new page will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4. Click on the registration option (once activated).

Step 5. After registering yourself provide all the necessary details in the application form.

Step 6. Pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 7. Download the application and take a printout of it for future use.

TISSNET PG 2023: Application fee

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 1,030 for one programme, Rs 2,060 for two programmes, and Rs 3,090 for three programmes. On the other hand, fees for eligible Goi-pms SC, ST, OBC (NC) candidates are Rs 260, Rs 520, and Rs 780 for one, two, and three programmes, respectively.

Furthermore, the application fee for non-eligible Goi-pms SC, ST (only) candidates is Rs 510 for one programme, Rs 1,020 for two programmes, and Rs 1,530 for three programmes. The application fee can be paid online or in cash at any SBI branch using the prescribed challan.

