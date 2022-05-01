TMC Student Wing Activists Hold Rally in Kolkata to Protest Price Hike of Fuel, Cooking Gas

Over 700 activists of TMC’s student wing assembled at the city’s Rajabazar area on Saturday and staged a protest against the rise in prices of fuel and cooking gas, before taking out a rally to Shyambazar, holding cut outs of LPG cylinders in hand. Trinankur Bhattacharya, the state president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), said protests against “anti-people policies" of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre would continue in the state till the hike was rolled back.

“How will the ‘aam aadmi’ (common people) survive? The anti-people Modi government is hiking prices of cylinder on one hand, making it costlier than gold, and fanning religious sentiments on the other. We will launch stronger movements if the hike is not rolled back," Bhattacharya said. The Modi government and the BJP seemed to be indifferent to the plight of people, he claimed.

Among others, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh took part in the rally, which commenced at Rajabazar and ended in Shyambazar, some 3.5 km away. Prices of petrol and diesel in Kolkata stood at Rs 115.12 per litre and Rs 99.83 per litre respectively on Saturday. A 14.2kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 976 in the city.

