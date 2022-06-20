TN +2 Results 2022 Better Than Pre-Pandemic Levels: Girls Perform Better Than Boys, Vellore Worst Performing District

Despite the pandemic, the number of students passing class 12 or Tamil Nadu +2 exams is on a rise. If compared with the last time when Tamil Nadu held exams, the pass percentage is a slight increase. Barring 2021 when 100% of students were passed based on alternative assessments, the result declared on June 20 is one of the best in recent times as 7,55.998 students have managed to pass the exam. A total of 8,06, 277 had appeared for the general exams.

This is in stark contrast with the class 10 result which has stooped to its five-year low. For class 12 too the pandemic-led school shutdown and online classes were expected to hamper the pass percentage, however, the students in class 12 do not seem to be affected as much as those in Tamil Nadu class 10.

TN +2 Results 2022: Pass Percentage Over The Years

Year Pass Percentage 2022 93.76% 2021 100% 2020 92.34% 2019 91.30% 2018 91.10%

District-wise, Perambalur best performing district with 97.95% of students from the area passing the exam whereas Vellore is the least performing district with 86.69% in Tamil Nadu class 12 results announced today.

In terms of schools, it is the private, and self-funded which have performed better. Among the government schools, the pass percentage is lowest at 89.06% in class 12 while in government-aided schools as many as 94.87% of students have passed. Among self-financed schools, the pass percentage is 99.15%. In co-ed schools, 94.05% of students passed. In girls’ and boys’ schools, the pass percentage was 96.37% and 86.60%, respectively.

The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys as many as 96.32% of girls who took the exams have passed while for boys the pass percentage is at 90.96%. This is keeping up with the usual trend. In 2020 too 89.4% of boys and 94.8% of girls had passed while in 2019 the pass percentage of girls was 93.6% and boys at 88.6%. This year, as many as 3,49,893 boys and 4,06,105 girls have managed to clear the Tamil Nadu 12th general exams.

