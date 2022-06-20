TN SSLC, +2 Results 2022: How to Check 10th, 12th Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) will announce the result for SSLC or Class 10 and HSC or class 12 examination today, June 20. The results will be made available to the students online through the TN board’s official websites at dge1.tn.nic.in, tntresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in. Students will be access their results using their roll numbers which is mentioned on their hall ticket.

TN 10th, 12th LIVE Updates

To be declared passed in Tamil Nadu board Class 10 board exams, a candidate needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in every subject as well as overall. For subjects with practical aspects, students need to secure passing marks in theory and practical papers separately.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Log on to TNDGE official portal, tndge.nic.in or tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the TN SSLC exam result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified field

Step 4: Click on the Submit Button to initiate your request

Step 5: Your TN SSLC result will be displayed on your device screen

Step 6: Save the scorecard or take a printout for future use or reference

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2022: How to Check via SMS

To check score via SMS, students need to type TNBOARD10 their registration number and date of birth and send it to any of the official numbers of TN Board — 09282232585, or 09282232585. Once declared, students will get their results as a reply to their SMS. Likewise, for class 12, students need to type TNBOARD12 and their date of birth and send it to the official numbers.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2022: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose the Tamil Nadu board

Step 6: Choose the TN SSLC exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th Results 2022: List of Websites

Here is a list of websites where students can check their results.

dge.tn.gov.in result 2022 12th

dge.tn.nic.in result 12th

tnresults.nic.in

Students can check the results with news18 as well.

After being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Tamil Nadu board SSLC exams were conducted offline between May 6 and 30 earlier this year.

In absence of a physical board examination in 2021 and 2022, the board had recorded a 100 per cent passing rate in Class 10. Students were promoted to the next class based on an alternate method of evaluation considering past year performances and internal assessment. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 95.2 per cent and in 2018, it was 94.50 per cent.

