TN TET 2022: Over 6.3 Lakh Applications Received, Exam Likely by July-end

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has received over 6.3 lakh applications for the Tamil Nadu teacher qualification exam — TNTET 2022. Even though the exam dates are not yet announced, sources told News18.com Tamil that the examination will be conducted at the end of July. The authorities are waiting for the school and college examinations to end before it holds the teacher qualification examination.

To be eligible to teach in Tamil Nadu-based colleges, TN TET is the minimum qualification. Those who qualify TNTET paper 1 will be eligible for teaching classes 1 to 5 while those who teach paper 2 will be considered for teaching jobs of classes 6 to 8.

The Teacher Qualification (TET) 2022 notification was issued in March. For this, applications were received from March 14 to April 26. During this interval, over 6.3 lakh people have applied for this examination. To date, no official information has been released about the selection.

Both the papers will feature 150 MCQs of one mark each. There will be no negative marking for wrong attempts. The qualification score for TNTET will be valid for a lifetime.

Meanwhile, by July CBSE too will release the notification for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). CTET is held twice a year and the notification which will be released will be for the exam to be held in July this year. The second session will be conducted in December. In 2021, CBSE conducted the first-ever online CTET, however, on the first day of the exam, students faced technical glitches, many could not even complete the exam.

CTET score is applicable to schools run by the central government such as KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and also those run by the UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Candidates can also apply at unaided private schools that choose to take in CTET qualified candidates.

