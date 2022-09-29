TNEA Counselling 2022: Most Students opt for Private Engineering Colleges Over Govt, 87.89% Seats Filled in Round 1

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) is undergoing the counselling for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2022. As of now, first two rounds of counselling have been completed. As per the first round of counselling, this years students are opting for admissions in private colleges over government colleges.

Usually, for the engineering course, the seats in the four government colleges, in the state, including Guindy College of Engineering and MIT College, which are under Anna University, gets completely filled. But this time, not 100 percent seats are filled. On the contrary, it has been revealed that students have opted for private engineering colleges in Chennai and Coimbatore.

As per the data, there are about 420 engineering colleges that are functioning across Tamil Nadu. In these 420 colleges, there are around 1.5 lakh seats, that have to be filled. But, in these total list of colleges, around 50 remains on the top priority list of the students for admissions. Students usually choose colleges on the basis of infrastructural facilities, quality of education, job opportunities after graduation etc.

Every year when the admission counseling begins, colleges including Guindy College of Engineering and MIT College in Krompettai, fill their seats first. The seats in these four colleges gets filled in the first round of counseling itself. However, the trend has changed this year. In the first round of counseling, out of total 2264 seats in Anna University campus colleges, only 1521 seats got filled.

As many as 86.82 percent of the seats in the Guindy College of Engineering and 85.58 percent of the seats in the MIT College are filled. It is noteworthy that during the first round of counseling last year, 93.75 per cent and 92.35 per cent seats were filled in the respective colleges.

Changing the trend, this year during the preliminary counseling, 428 seats out of total 487 seats were filled in a private engineering college in OMR Road, Chennai. Overall 87.89 percent seats in private colleges are filled in the first round of counseling.

Educationists claims that, only if the government takes proper efforts, to revamp the government colleges, only then the students will opt for those colleges. Otherwise students will keep moving towards private educational institutes in the state. Out of 14,524 students who participated in the consultation, 10,340 students were allotted colleges in round 1.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 result for the second round recently. Candidates who have registered for the Tamil Nadu engineering college admission 2022 will have to confirm their allotment by today, September 29, on the official website, tneaonline.org.

