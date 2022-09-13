TNEA Counselling 2022: Provisional Allotment List for Round 1 Released, Check Schedule Here

The provisional allotment list for the first round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) Counselling 2022 has been released by Anna University. The allotment list is available online at TNEA’s official website, tneaonline.org. Those whose names are mentioned in the first seat allotment list would have to submit their acceptance or confirmation by September 14, up to 5 PM.

The provisional allotment list of candidates who have accepted their seats will be released on September 15. Selected candidates will then be required to report to the TNEA facilitation centres to confirm their joining, between September 15 and 22. Students who have not been allotted a seat in the first round need not worry since there will be another list issued. TNEA counselling round 2 is slated to begin on September 25.

Also read| DU Admissions 2023 Begins via CUET Score: Delhi University Launches Portal, Know How to Book a Seat

Advertisement

“Tentative allotment is released for all first round candidates including Academic, Vocational and Govt Quota ( 7.5%) students, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 14-09-2022, 5PM. If you fail to confirm your allotment will be cancelled," reads the official notice.

Earlier, candidates were asked to choose their desired engineering colleges through a separate online window which closed on September 12. Students who qualified for the examination with ranks ranging between 1 and 14,524 were eligible to appear for this round of counselling.

TNEA Counselling 2022 provisional allotment list: Steps to download

Step 1. Open the online portal of TNEA, tneaonline.org

Step 2. There you will find a link to the round 1 provisional seat allotment list.

Step 3. Once you click on it, a PDF with a list of shortlisted candidates will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4. Download and save the document for future use or reference.

Aspirants are advised to keep an eye on the official site of TNEA for the latest updates on the counselling process.

Advertisement

TNEA counselling process began on September 10. A total of four counselling rounds will be conducted to allot seats to students. These rounds include special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. This year, approximately 539 institutes are providing admission to BTech and BE programmes through TNEA.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here